Quickley accumulated 26 points (8-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 victory over Memphis.

Quickley went from being a sixth man in New York to a starter in Toronto, and while two games are not enough to project his fantasy outlook with the Raptors, the early signs are promising. He has racked up 40 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in his first two outings while going 13-for-31 from the field and 7-for-13 from three-point range. At least in the early going, he's expected to remain as the Raptors' starting point guard while relegating Dennis Schroder to the bench.