Quickley contributed 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 139-129 loss to the Mavericks.

While Quickley has been getting it done in the points (15.3) and dimes (7.0) department this season, he has been struggling mightily from an efficiency standpoint, converting just 38.1 percent of his shot attempts. Some of this has to do with the fact that he's been converting a measly 11.1 percent of his 6.0 three-point attempts per contest, but it should only be a matter of time before he finds his rhythm. IQ has shot 37.3 percent from distance through six years of NBA experience, so it would be shocking if he didn't turn things around.