Quickley is starting Monday's game against Cleveland, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Quickley will immediately get a look with the first unit in his first contest since being dealt from the Knicks. His workload will likely be determined by how he fares in the game, but he'll seemingly serve as Toronto's starting shooting guard at least for now, bumping Gary Trent to a bench role.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Will be available Monday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Iffy for Monday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Absent from injury report•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Traded to Raptors•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Impressive off bench in loss to OKC•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Pops for 20 off bench•