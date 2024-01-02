Watch Now:

Quickley is starting Monday's game against Cleveland, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Quickley will immediately get a look with the first unit in his first contest since being dealt from the Knicks. His workload will likely be determined by how he fares in the game, but he'll seemingly serve as Toronto's starting shooting guard at least for now, bumping Gary Trent to a bench role.

