Quickley finished Sunday's 104-102 victory over Orlando with 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes.
Quickley has been playing at a high level since the end of the All-Star break and has reached the 20-point mark four times in his last six appearances. The floor general seems to be healthy, which has been the biggest knock on him this season, and is averaging a solid 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game since the end of the All-Star festivities.
