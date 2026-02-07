Quickley sprained his ankle during Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It doesn't appear to be a severe injury given that he has not been ruled out for Sunday's contest, but it does put him in jeopardy of missing at least one of the Raptors' final two games before the All-Star break. Jamal Shead would likely enter the starting lineup if Quickley is unable to play.