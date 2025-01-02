Quickley is part of the Raptors' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley is active for the first time since Nov. 10 and although he'll almost certainly be on a minutes restriction, he's part of the first unit. Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl will fill out the rest of the starting lineup.