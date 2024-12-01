Coach Darko Rajakovic said Sunday that Quickley (elbow) remains limited to individual drills, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As expected, Quickley is expected to remain out until mid-December at the earliest, despite some initial optimistic return timelines. The fourth-year guard was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow in mid-November, and for now, there's no surgery planned. Quickley has been limited to only three appearances in his first full season in Toronto, missing eight straight games with a right pelvic contusion before suffering the elbow injury.