Quickley won't play in Sunday's game versus the Hawks.
Quickley will miss his second straight game Sunday due to a right thigh bruise. Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent will likely continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Quickley's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Chicago.
