Quickley supplied 23 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-92 victory over the Bulls.

Quickley came out of the gate hot with 14 points in the first quarter, which included three triples. He joined the starters on the bench for most of the fourth quarter, and his 23 points were tied with Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes for most on the Raptors in Wednesday's regular-season opener. Leonard and Barnes figure to be the focal points for the Raptors on both ends of the floor, but Quickley will still be tasked with commanding the offense, as demonstrated by his game-high seven assists. Toronto will hit the road for Friday's game against Washington.