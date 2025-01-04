Quickley ended Friday's 106-97 loss to Orlando with 11 points (4-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists over 33 minutes.

The shooting line was far from being efficient, but that shouldn't matter much as long as Quickley continues to fill the stat sheet. He posted a second straight double-double since returning from a 22-game absence due to a partial UCL tear in his left elbow. His presence in the backcourt should give a sizable boost to the Raptors on offense while relieving some of the playmaking pressure off the shoulders of players such as Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.