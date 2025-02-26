Quickley supplied 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists and six rebounds over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Celtics.

Quickley entered Tuesday's game, scoring at least 20 points in four of his last five games while shooting 46.3 percent from three-point range on 8.2 3PA/G. He wasn't able to carry that momentum into Tuesday's Atlantic division clash, however, as he failed to connect on all six of his three-point attempts, though he did manage to dish out a team-high eight assists. Quickley will look to regain his stroke against the Pacers on Wednesday in the first of a four-game road trip.