Quickley contributed 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and six assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 112-102 victory over the Wizards.

Quickley struggled from the field during Friday's win, failing to connect on any of his three-point attempts after going 4-for-9 from deep against the Bulls on Wednesday, although his six assists were a team high. Quickley can be a streaky shooter, although he's connected on at least 37.0 percent of his three-point attempts in five of his six NBA seasons prior to 2026-27. He'll continue to command the offense and is capable of a big scoring performance on any given night.