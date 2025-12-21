Quickley logged three points (1-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 32 minutes during the Raptors' 112-96 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

It was a rough shooting performance out of the sixth-year point guard, who scored a season-low three points and has now failed to reach double-digit points in back-to-back games. He has gone 4-for-24 from three-point range over his last four outings, and he'll look to get out of his scoring funk in the second leg of the Raptors' back-to-back set Sunday against Brooklyn.