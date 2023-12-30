Quickley was dealt to the Raptors on Saturday along with RJ Barrett and draft considerations in exchange for OG Anunoby, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Quickley will enter a Toronto backcourt situation that includes Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent and Dennis Schoder. Toronto is shaking things up with this trade, so it remains to be seen what type of role the 24-year-old will have. He has averaged 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.1 triples across 24.0 minutes per game with the Knicks this season. He could potentially see a heavier workload with the Raptors, but that remains to be seen.