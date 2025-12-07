Quickley (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Quickley was initially listed as questionable for Sunday but is now expected to play, which would keep his perfect-attendance streak alive this season. He's coming off a season-high 31 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT) against the Hornets on Friday and is averaging 21.6 points and 7.0 assists per game over his last five appearances.