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Quickley (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Quickley is trending toward suiting up Tuesday following an eight-game absence due to right foot plantar fasciitis. If the 26-year-old point guard is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for the likes of Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter and A.J. Lawson.

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