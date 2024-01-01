Quickley (trade pending) will be available for Monday's game versus the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley participated in the morning shootaround and isn't on the injury report ahead of tipoff, and now there's official confirmation regarding his availability. It will be interesting to see how the rotation shapes up in Toronto, but Quickley is likely going to play a significant role for his new team.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Iffy for Monday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Absent from injury report•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Traded to Raptors•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Impressive off bench in loss to OKC•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Pops for 20 off bench•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Provides spark off bench•