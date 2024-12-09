Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Monday that Quickley is scheduled to get follow-up imaging on his left elbow next week, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Quickley was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow in mid-November, and he has missed the Raptors' last 13 games as a result. There's no surgery planned to repair the damage, and it appears rest and rehab continues to be the plan for the 25-year-old guard out of Kentucky. Jamal Shead and Davion Mitchell should proceed to benefit from Quickley's absence in terms of playing time.