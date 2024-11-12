Quickley was diagnosed with a partial tear to the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in one week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Quickley sustained a pelvic contusion during the season opener and missed eight straight games. He scored 21 points in his return against the Clippers on Nov. 9, but after only two appearances, he's now hitting the shelf again for at least a week. The only bright side is that the injury isn't to Quickley's shooting arm, which presumably means a quicker recovery time. Regardless, Davion Mitchell is set to move back into the starting lineup, while backup wings Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle and Ja'Kobe Walter (shoulder) will be candidates for increased roles in Quickley's absence.