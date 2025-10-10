Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Will not play Friday
Quickley (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Quickley and all of the team's starters will rest Friday. The coaching staff is trying to get a longer look at some of the squad's younger players and players on the roster bubble.
