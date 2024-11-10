Share Video

Quickley (pelvis) is available for Saturday night's game against the Clippers, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Quickley has been sidelined for the last eight games due to a right pelvic contusion that he suffered in the Raptors' regular-season opener against the Cavaliers. He'll operate under a minutes restriction Saturday as he works up his conditioning following an extended absence, per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca.

