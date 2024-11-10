Quickley isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Following an eight-game absence, Quickley returned to action Saturday and posted 21 points (8-18 FG) and four assists in 26 minutes as a starter during a two-point loss to the Clippers. The fifth-year guard is available for the second night of a back-to-back set following an extended absence, indicating Quickley shouldn't face many restrictions moving forward.