Quickley has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to return to competition conditioning, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley returned to practice Tuesday but will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game as he continues to work on his conditioning. He'll have several days to build up before the Raptors face the 76ers on Sunday.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Goes through practice•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out Monday, but back in Toronto•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Still away from team•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out again versus Wizards•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Remains out•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Out Wednesday, without timetable•