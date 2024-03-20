Quickley (personal) does not have a timetable to return, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Quickley is currently away from the team for personal reasons, and it doesn't sound like he'll be back anytime soon. Bruce Brown, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Javon Freeman-Liberty will see increased playmaking responsibilities in Quickley's absence.
