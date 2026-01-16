Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This will be the second straight game on the inactive list for Quickley, which should lead to another start for Jamal Shead and maybe Garrett Temple will be able to crack the rotation. Quickley's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Iffy for Friday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Logs four steals in OT win•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Season-high 13 dimes vs. Boston•