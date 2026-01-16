default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Quickley (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This will be the second straight game on the inactive list for Quickley, which should lead to another start for Jamal Shead and maybe Garrett Temple will be able to crack the rotation. Quickley's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Lakers.

More News