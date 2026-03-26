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Quickley won't play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Right foot plantar fasciitis is keeping the 2020 first-rounder out for a third consecutive contest. With Quickley sidelined, Jamal Shead has started two straight contests and should remain the top point guard for the Raptors on Friday.

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