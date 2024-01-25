Quickley has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right thigh bruise, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Quickley sat out Thursday's practice session, and coach Darko Rajakovic revealed afterward that the guard is dealing with a thigh injury. While it's not yet clear whether Quickley will be sidelined beyond Friday, he'll travel with the team on a six-game road trip that begins Sunday in Atlanta.