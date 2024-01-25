Quickley has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right thigh bruise, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Quickley sat out Thursday's practice session, and coach Darko Rajakovic revealed afterward that the guard is dealing with a thigh injury. While it's not yet clear whether Quickley will be sidelined beyond Friday, he'll travel with the team on a six-game road trip that begins Sunday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Absent from practice•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Dishes 10 dimes in Monday's loss•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Dishes out 11 dimes•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Plays strong all-around game•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Drills four threes in loss•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Scores 20 in loss•