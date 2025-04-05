Quickley (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Quickley and Jacob Poeltl continue to play every other game for the Raptors for rest purposes. With the 25-year-old guard not playing in Brooklyn on Sunday, Toronto will likely turn to Jamal Shead to continue shouldering the load at the point guard position.
