Quickley (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Indiana, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

With Quickley unavailable, Jamal Shead should remain in the starting lineup and he'll likely be tasked with some increased playmaking responsibilities. Quickley's next chance to play will come Friday versus the Clippers, and for now, he should be considered questionable for that one.

