Taylor agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Taylor, undrafted out of Texas in 2016, has played 71 career games between Houston and Atlanta. He's averaged 6.3 points, 2.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 17.2 minutes. Taylor will fight for a reserve point guard role in Toronto.

