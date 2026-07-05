Raptors' Jaden Bradley: Signs two-way deal with Toronto

Bradley signed a two-way contract with Toronto on Saturday.

Bradley began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Arizona, where he spent the last three seasons. The 22-year-old most recently logged 39 regular-season and postseason games for the Wildcats in 2025-26 and averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.1 blocks and 1.4 steals over 30.6 minutes. He also shot 39.4 percent from deep and was named the Big 12 Player of the Year. Bradley was selected by the Raptors with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.