Ramsey signed a second 10-day contract with Toronto on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ramsey logged 19 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pistons, supplying four points and seven rebounds but posting just 1-for-7 shooting from the field. Nonetheless, Ramsey has pedigree as a multi-level scorer in the G League, so the Raptors will keep him around until a decision must be made on his rest-of-season status by March 24.