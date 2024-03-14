Ramsey agreed to a second 10-day contract with Toronto on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ramsey will stick around with Toronto a little longer after he most recently logged 19 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Pistons, supplying four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal. Before Wednesday's contest, Ramsey hadn't been a regular part of the Raptors' rotation and will likely be a prime candidate to lose minutes once the likes of RJ Barrett (personal), Gary Trent (groin) and D.J. Carton (ankle) are back in action.