Ramsey agreed to a 10-day deal with the Raptors on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ramsey has put in averages of 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in the G League this season, so it'll be interesting to see if he can find meaningful minutes in Toronto with the Raptors banged up. He's worth monitoring in deep leagues, but for now, he's safe to leave on the waiver wire in most formats.