Ramsey posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Wizards.

Ramsey got his first start of the season with Toronto dealing with multiple injuries, going on to finish Saturday's contest two points short of the double-digit mark while adding a quartet of rebounds in just under 20 minutes of action. Ramsey has recorded at least eight points in three games this season, hauling in four or more boards in three outings.