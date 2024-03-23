Ramsey is in the starting lineup to face the Wizards on Saturday.
Ramsey will make his first start of the season, as the Raptors are quite depleted in the backcourt with names such as Immanuel Quickley (personal), RJ Barrett (personal) and D.J. Carton (ankle) all out. Ramsey is averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in his six appearances this season.
