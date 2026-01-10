Poeltl (back) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Poeltl is trending in the right direction but is still not ready to return. This means Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles will continue to handle the minutes at center against Joel Embiid (knee) and the 76ers. Poeltl's next chance to return will come against Philadelphia on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.