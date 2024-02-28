Poeltl, who's listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, was active during Toronto's morning shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game versus Dallas, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Poeltl left Monday's win over Indiana early after spraining his left ankle, but he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's contest. His official availability will likely be a game-time decision.
More News
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Night ends early with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Visits locker room•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Strong showing on glass•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Posts another double-double•
-
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Fills stat sheet Friday•