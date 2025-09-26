Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Friday that Poeltl (hand) will be ready for training camp, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Poeltl missed the final four games of the 2024-25 regular season due to a right hand contusion, but the Raptors have zero injuries to report ahead of training camp. Signed to a four-year, $104 million contract extension over the offseason, Poeltl is set to reprise his role as the unquestioned starting center in Toronto.