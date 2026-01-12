Poeltl (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Poeltl was cleared for contact back on Jan. 5 and is trending in the right direction, but the Raptors haven't determined a target date for his return. For what it's worth, head coach Darko Rajakovic said Sunday that Poeltl is without a definitive target date for a return, though that's not necessarily an indication that the veteran center has suffered a setback, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. With Poeltl out for another game, Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili will absorb most of the available minutes at center.