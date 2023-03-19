Poeltl chipped in 14 points (7-8 FG), 11 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Poeltl missed just one shot from the field and posted his fourth straight double-double. During that stretch, the sturdy center has averaged 14.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game.