Poeltl (back) will play on an unspecified minutes restriction in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl will return from a three-game absence due to a back issue, though the team will monitor his playing time. Collin Murray-Boyles will likely see a dip in minutes with Poeltl returning. Over four regular-season appearances, the big man has averaged 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.0 minutes per contest.