Poeltl (back/reconditioning) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons and will be on an unspecified minutes restriction, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Poeltl hasn't played since Dec. 21 due to a lower-back strain but will return to action in Toronto's final game before the All-Star break. It's unclear how many minutes he will be limited to, but his return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Sandro Mamukelashvili and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Over 21 regular-season appearances thus far, Poeltl has averaged 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest.