Poeltl (rest) will be available for Friday's game against the Pistons.
The trend of Poeltl suiting up in every other game for Toronto continues -- he sat out Thursday's game versus Portland for maintenance. With this news, Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo lose some fantasy appeal for Friday.
