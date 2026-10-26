Poeltl ended with zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound in 19 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Poeltl recorded a single rebound and no other stats, turning in what is likely his worst performance of the season. A modest start to the season has raised a lot of questions, particularly around his standard league fantasy value. Although it does appear as though he will be the starter moving forward, his playing and production have both been less than ideal. He remains a hold, for now, but could certainly be considered a drop in certain situations.