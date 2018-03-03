Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Blocks three shots in victory

Poeltl put up just six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 102-95 victory over Washington.

Poeltl blocked another three shots in Friday's victory, taking his total to 14 blocks in his last five games. He continues to put up some sneaky value despite the low scoring. His minutes appear to be locked into the low 20's and with that time he is able to produce high efficiency on low volume with a few rebounds and defensive stats. He is more of a flier in standard leagues but is worth look in the deeper leagues.