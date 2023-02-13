Poeltl provided six points (3-5 FG), five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 119-118 win over the Pistons.

Making his second appearance for Toronto since being acquired from San Antonio on Thursday, Poeltl entered the starting five as part of an oversized starting lineup featuring Precious Achiuwa at power forward and Pascal Siakam at small forward. The Raptors will likely have room for only one of Poeltl and Achiuwa on the top unit if Gary Trent (calf) is back in action Tuesday against the Magic, and both Poeltl and Achiuwa could head to the bench after the All-Star break, when Toronto is likely to get OG Anunoby (wrist) back. At least in Sunday's game, Poeltl proved to be more productive of the two big men in spite of fouling out, as he was a plus-11 during his time on the court. Achiuwa, meanwhile, was a plus-5 but didn't produce any defensive statistics and shot 4-for-10 from the field and 3-for-6 from the free-throw line.