Poeltl racked up 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 99-85 loss to the Bucks.

The veteran center was the second-leading scorer for the Raptors on the night, but a very distant second behind Gradey Dick's 32. Poeltl's five combined steals and blocks were a season high, and he continues to see elevated usage while Scottie Barnes (orbital bone) is sidelined. Through the first 12 games this season, Poeltl is on pace for career highs in points (13.9), boards (11.1), assists (2.9) and steals (1.2) while also supplying 1.3 blocks a contest.