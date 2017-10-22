Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Catches fire off bench

Poeltl finished with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's 128-94 blowout win over the 76ers.

Poeltl got extended run Saturday as the Raptors blew out the 76ers. He saw 11.6 minutes per game across 54 contests last year, posting 3.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. That said, he did flash potential during 2016-17, posting highs of 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, so Saturday didn't come out of thin air.