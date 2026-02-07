Poeltl (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl has been sidelined by a lower-back strain since Dec. 21, which has resulted in Sandro Mamukelashvili and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles stepping into larger roles for the Raptors. Poeltl drew the questionable tag for Sunday's contest after fully participating in Saturday's practice, but he would likely operate under a heavy minutes restriction if he's given the green light to return. Prior to his current injury, the veteran center was averaging 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 25.3 minutes per game.